Lewis Tan Returning For ‘Deadpool 3’?

Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet by announcing Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. Not much is known on the project and whether or not other characters from the first two movies will appear but one actor from Deadpool 2 is teasing everyone.

Lewis Tan, who played X-Force member Shatterstar took to Twitter to share the new Deadpool/Wolverine logo with an alien and swords crossed emoji. For those who may have forgotten, Shatterstar (born Rusty) is an extraterrestrial from a planet known as Mojoworld. His character wields two swords and is a master of the art. While this is by no means a confirmation of his return, but it is a tease nonetheless.

Currently, it’s unclear if the film will follow the continuity – or at least have the main character remember the continuity – from the first two films, or if this will be a soft reboot of sorts. Could the upcoming Multiverse arc be used as a way to shoehorn him in? Or was he always there? With a meta character like Deadpool, the possibilities are endless.

Deadpool 3 is set to be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project). Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to the franchise to write. Kevin Feige will of course produce. The film will be released in theaters on September 6th, 2024.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related