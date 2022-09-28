Lewis Tan Returning For ‘Deadpool 3’?

Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet by announcing Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. Not much is known on the project and whether or not other characters from the first two movies will appear but one actor from Deadpool 2 is teasing everyone.
Lewis Tan, who played X-Force member Shatterstar took to Twitter to share the new Deadpool/Wolverine logo with an alien and swords crossed emoji. For those who may have forgotten, Shatterstar (born Rusty) is an extraterrestrial from a planet known as Mojoworld. His character wields two swords and is a master of the art. While this is by no means a confirmation of his return, but it is a tease nonetheless.
Currently, it’s unclear if the film will follow the continuity – or at least have the main character remember the continuity – from the first two films, or if this will be a soft reboot of sorts. Could the upcoming Multiverse arc be used as a way to shoehorn him in? Or was he always there? With a meta character like Deadpool, the possibilities are endless.
Deadpool 3 is set to be directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project). Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick return to the franchise to write. Kevin Feige will of course produce. The film will be released in theaters on September 6th, 2024.
