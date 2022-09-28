SEE IT: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Answer Your Questions About Wolverine’s Return In ‘Deadpool 3’

Yesterday, the internet broke when Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman would be returning to play Wolverine one more time in Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Deadpool 3.
Today, in a brand new video, the actor sat down with Jackman to discuss what exactly fans should expect and when the film takes place.
And they do a good job at answering those questions…sort of.
You can check it out the full video down below!
