Harrison Ford Marvel’s Top Choice to Take Over Thunderbolt Ross Role in ‘Thunderbolts’

Marvel Studios confirmed the long-rumored Thunderbolts movie at Disney’s D23 Expo two weeks back. While the announcement brought us some fun castings, many wondered what the studio would do with Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, played by William Hurt, who tragically passed away earlier this year from prostate cancer. Well, a rumor from a journalist with a solid track record gives us some insight into what the studio will do.

The Ankler’s Jeff Sneider, via The Hot Mic Podcast, revealed that Marvel Studios’ top choice to take over the Thunderbolt Ross role is Han Solo and Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford. He also said that Disney had plans to reveal the casting during the Marvel Studios panel at D23.

“Though Marvel insiders DENY he has been cast in the movie at this time, multiple sources indicate that HARRISON FORD either is or was the studio’s top choice to star in THUNDERBOLTS as the General himself. It’s unclear if he already passed…”

BREAKING via THE HOT MIC podcast: Though Marvel insiders DENY he has been cast in the movie at this time, multiple sources indicate that HARRISON FORD either is or was the studio's top choice to star in THUNDERBOLTS as the General himself. It's unclear if he already passed… — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) September 29, 2022

It should be noted, the studio has yet to confirm any casting or if the role itself will be involved in Thunderbolts. However, in most of the comic incarnations, Thunderbolt Ross forms the team and is pivotal to the storylines. That being said, I believe the role is being recast and we should hear more in the coming weeks.

Thunderbolts will see the return of Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, John Walker, Taskmaster, Ghost, and Valentina. Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will reprise those respective roles. Jake Schreier is set to direct. The film is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

