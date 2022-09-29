‘Hocus Pocus’ Musical Coming to Broadway

Hocus Pocus 2 is almost here (you can read our review here), but the Hocus Pocus renaissance isn’t going away anytime soon. The Sanderson sisters are headed to Broadway!

David Kirschner, producer of Hocus Pocus and the upcoming Disney+ sequel revealed the news on Thursday’s episode of Broadway Podcast Network’s The Art of Kindness.

“This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on, and that is that they are building a Broadway version of Hocus Pocus. I just want to pinch myself, and I’m just afraid that I’m going to be 9 years old and on a Little League field again. But it’s just so wonderful just to stand back and watch all of this.” David Kirschner

Additional details on the broadway adaptation including dates, location, and cast have yet to be revealed. However, Kirschner assures the fans of the franchise will be happy, simply saying, “I think you’re going to be very pleased.”

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Froy Gutierrez, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Taylor Henderson, Nina Kitchen, Juju Brenner, and Kahmora Hall.

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher from a screenplay by Jen D’Angelo and a story by David Kirschner and Blake Harris, and Jen D’Angelo, produced by Lynn Harris, with Ralph Winter, David Kirschner, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers.

