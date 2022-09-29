Marvel Studios is Now Developing ‘Armor Wars’ as a Movie

Marvel Studios is making a massive change to one of their projects, as Armor Wars is being moved away as a Disney+ series and is being made as a movie, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The move will now push the project a little further down the studios’ development slate. Marvel Studios wants to make sure the story is told the right way and in that process, the studio felt that it being a movie would be best suited in doing so.

Don Cheadle will remain on board the project as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes aka War Machine. Yassir Lester, who was set to be the head writer on the series will now remain as the movie’s main writer. No directors had been officially attached to the series and is now the case for the movie. It is unknown when Marvel is set to debut the film.

The news comes only two weeks after Don Cheadle was onstage with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at Disney’s D23 Expo to announce that, Armor Wars is still happening while also dropping a new logo. Cheadle will be back for Secret Invasion.

Cheadle returns as James Rhodes aka War Machine and the series was set to follow Rhodes as he tries to save Tony Stark’s tech from falling into the wrong hands. Walton Goggins’ Sonny Burch from Ant-Man & The Wasp was rumored to appear in at least one episode of the series, as was Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams aka Ironheart. It is unknown if the shift to the big screen changes these plans.

In the comics, the Armor Wars event series followed Iron Man as he battled the criminal called Force, and had recruited and helped him. Tony Stark was examining Forces’ armor and realized a lot of the technology resembled that of Iron Man’s armor technology. It was then revealed that Spymaster had stolen some Iron Man armor secrets and had sold them to Justin Hammer, who then sold them to criminals and heroes alike. Tony Stark then invented “Negator Packs” that could destroy his technology on contact.

