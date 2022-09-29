The DisInsider

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Next Film At Searchlight Gets Quite The Title ‘AND’ Cast

September 29, 2022

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Director Yorgos Lanthimos, winner of the Jury Prize for his film 'The Lobster' attends a photocall for the winners of the Palme d'Or during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2015 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

It’s been quite a few years since the brilliant Yorgos Lanthimos made something for the big screen.

According to Deadline, that’ll change next month when he begins production on his next mystery project titled AND.

Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley are set to star, from a script by Lanthimos and his writing partner Efthimis Filippou.

The film will be the third joint production between Element Pictures, Searchlight and Film4 follwing their collaboration on Lanthimos’ Academy Award-nominated The Favourite and his next project for the small screen titled Poor Things.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

Principal photography will take place in New Orleans in the coming weeks.

SOURCE: Deadline

