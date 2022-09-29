Yorgos Lanthimos’ Next Film At Searchlight Gets Quite The Title ‘AND’ Cast

It’s been quite a few years since the brilliant Yorgos Lanthimos made something for the big screen.

According to Deadline, that’ll change next month when he begins production on his next mystery project titled AND.

Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley are set to star, from a script by Lanthimos and his writing partner Efthimis Filippou.

The film will be the third joint production between Element Pictures, Searchlight and Film4 follwing their collaboration on Lanthimos’ Academy Award-nominated The Favourite and his next project for the small screen titled Poor Things.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

Principal photography will take place in New Orleans in the coming weeks.

SOURCE: Deadline

