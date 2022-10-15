RUMOR: Sacha Baron Cohen To Play Mephisto In ‘Ironheart’

From Kazakhstan to Hades?

I promise your eyes don’t deceive you. And I almost can’t believe the words I’m about to type, but it looks like the dark lord Mephisto may finally be arriving in the MCU.

Yes. After being teased in nearly every Marvel Studios show since WandaVision, a new rumor indicates that not only will the Hell-lord finally be making an appearance in upcoming series, but he’s also been cast too!

Now, this rumor first appeared on the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit. While most things on their should be taken with a grain of salt, this particular tidbit gained significant traction after being co-signed by anonymous industry insider MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter.

The rumor is as follows: Mephisto will debut in Ironheart. Sacha Baron Cohen has already been cast in the role.

It's true and I love it. Perfect casting https://t.co/1CPdCiI6Ng — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 15, 2022

Now, I can’t stress this enough. This is a rumor. So you should also take this with a grain of salt until it’s officially confirmed. However, it is also important to note that MTTSH has had a pretty good track record in the past. And they don’t just retweet any random bit of information that finds its way on Twitter.

Additionally, with the upcoming MCU series already hinting as some mystical elements – with Anthony Ramos’ The Hood – Mephisto’s presence makes so much sense.

Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait until next year to see if the character really does show up this time.

