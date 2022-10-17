Rihanna Rumored to Have Recorded 2 Songs For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

The soundtrack for Marvel Studios Black Panther was hit with the fans and music charts thanks to the title tracks “Pray for me” by The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar and “All the stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, which was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2019 Academy Awards. Now, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting theaters next month, it appears the sequel has two new tracks from a big-time recording artist on the way.

According to Hits Daily Double, Grammy-winning recording artist Rihanna has already recorded two original songs for Wakanda Forever. While this would be massive news for both Rihanna and MCU fans alike, this is only a rumor at this time.

The highly anticipated sequel follows the leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda as they fight to protect their nation from invading forces in the wake of King T’Challa’s death, and a new threat emerges from the hidden undersea nation of Talokan.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett. Director Ryan Coogler is back behind the camera.

As for the rest of the music rising composer Ludwig Göransson is back to score. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue, a soundtrack extended play, was released by Hollywood Records and Marvel Music on July 25, 2022, and includes Tems’ cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry”, which was used in the film’s teaser trailer, “A Body, A Coffin” by Amaarae, and “Soy” by Santa Fe Klan. Göransson produced all three songs, and co-wrote “A Body, A Coffin” with Amaarae, Kyu Steed, KZ, Cracker Mallo and Maesu.

