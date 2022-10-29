‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Runtime Clocks in at Over 3 Hours

We have waited twelve years for the Avatar sequel, and now, it’s release is upon us. Avatar: The Way of Water is set to have a runtime of 3 hours and 10 minutes.

The sequel from 20th Century Studios is set to be the latest blockbuster to clock in at over 3 hours with the hope of having big success. Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame had a runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes and would go on to be the second highest grossing movie of all-time.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a different role. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022, distributed by 20th Century Studios and the film will also be released in RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and IMAX 3D formats.

