Disney Unveils First Look & Trailer For Idina Menzel Doc ‘Which Way To The Stage?’

Early Wednesday Disney released the first official trailer and key art for its upcoming documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way To The Stage.”

As the title suggests, the film offers and intimate look at the award-winning singer and actress as she prepares to fulfill her lifelong dream to headline New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In a press release issued by Disney, the film is advertised as “in-depth look at Idina Menzel as you’ve never seen her before.” On top of showing the artist practice and prepare for her concert, it will also offer a closer look into the challenges she has as a working and traveling mom.

The film is directed by Anne McCabe. It will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on December 9th.

Check out the trailer below!

