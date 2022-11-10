Bryce Dallas Howard and Connie Britton Circling Disney+ ‘Witch Mountain’ Series

Last month, we reported that Disney+ is gearing up to begin production on Witch Mountain, a new series based on Disney’s long-running film franchise. Now, the studio is looking to bring on a key actor in a major role.

According to The Illuminerdi, the studio is in talks with actor/director Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian) for the role of Audrey, a loving single parent to the two teenagers, who will lead the series.

Additionally, the site is reporting that Connie Britton (The White Lotus) is being courted for the role of Dr. Louise Schoolcraft, an intelligent and dynamic woman, who we first meet following the crash of landing of an alien ship on an island. Britton would ultimatly play one of the series’ antagonists.

The series is co-written by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett, the duo behind the hit Syfy series, 12 Monkeys. Producers are John Davis and John Fox, the duo behind the hit comedy Game Night. Davis will produce through his Davis Entertainment production banner.

The Walt Disney Company’s Witch Mountain franchise is based on the 1968 science fiction novel Escape to Witch Mountain, written by Alexander Key. The events of the story follow two teenage orphans named Tony and Tia, who have paranormal abilities. The pair, who have little recollection of their past, are placed into a juvenile detention home by social services. After being released to a man self-described to be their “uncle”, they discover his nefarious plans in using them for personal gain. Over the events of the book, the two remember their true nature as extraterrestrial life who came to Earth, when their home-planet was being destroyed. The duo escape with the remainder of their people, who call themselves “Castaways”.

The studio is actively casting for Tony and Tia for the series.

The Walt Disney Company released a feature film adaptation in 1975, which was mostly faithful to the source material. The film was one of the studio’s most successful live-action films at that time. Following the positive response to the film, the franchise continued with later installments, which included two sequels Return to Witch Mountain and Beyond Witch Mountain, as well as a remake to Escape to Witch Mountain in 1995 and once again in 2009 with Race to Witch Mountain, which starred Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, and Alexander Ludwig.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related