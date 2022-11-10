Disney’s Adventureland Treehouse Will Return With A “Swiss” New Look In 2023

All Disneyland resort fans have been tentatively waiting to get any new information on the upcoming fresh new look to the popular treehouse in Adventureland at Disneyland park. Today we’ve finally got some news and are jazzed to bring you the details.

Walt Disney and his Imagineers originally built the treehouse in 1962 to coincide with the release of classic hit movie Swiss Family Robinson. But next year the Adventureland Treehouse will be back and will be paying tribute to the original design in when it returns in 2023 in Disneyland park.

With its new look the Adventureland Treehouse will flaunt its numerous new enchanting environments amongst the arms of the gigantic tree on the beaches of the Jungle River. Guests will also once again be able to enter via the massive waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways high up into the limbs of the tree.

In the redesign you’ll find captivating rooms that the family in this new story made for each other. Inside you’ll spy new rooms such as the mother’s music den (as shown in the concept art above), the young son’s nature room, and down to the teenage daughter’s astronomy loft, everything within the tree is fabricated from discovered objects, natural resources and complete and utter creativity.

For those who are not such daredevils and don’t prefer attractions that are too high up, the bottom floor has an inventive kitchen and dining area. You’ll also see father’s art studio showcasing all of his artwork of hand drawn sketches and paintings of each of the rooms in the treehouse.

As soon as we get an opening date as well as more details about the new AdventureLand Treehouse winging its way back to DisneyLand park you guys will be the first ones to hear about it.

What do you think of the return of Disney’s Adventureland Treehouse. Let us know down below!

