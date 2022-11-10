Hulu Renews ‘This Fool’ For a Second Season

Hulu has renewed the comedy This Fool, created by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Matt Ingrebretson, and Jake Weisman, for a second season.

Starring Estrada and Frankie Quiñones, the series follows Julio Lopez (Estrada), who is 30 and still living with his mother and grandmother in his childhood bedroom. He works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation center in Los Angeles that helps recently incarcerated people readjust to life outside of prison. His older cousin Luis (Quiñones) is a former gang member who was recently released from prison after an eight-year stint and is now in the Hugs Not Thugs program.

The entire first season of the ten-episode half-hour comedy debuted on August 12 to both audience and critical praise, currently holding a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

This Fool also stars Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz, Julia Vera, and Michael Imperioli. The series, which hails from ABC Signature, is written and executive produced by Estrada, along with Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen are also EPs.

Hulu continues to dominate with its line-up of adult comedy series, which is headlined by hit titles Only Murders in the Building, Solar Opposites, Crossing Swords, and The Great.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related