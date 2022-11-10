Momona Tamada and Alyvia Lind Join ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’

Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (Coat Of Many Colors) are the latest to join Disney+’s upcoming The Spiderwick Chronicles series.

The Spiderwick Chronicles series is based on the book series of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. The series follows three children who discover a field guide to fairies while encountering various magical creatures such as goblins, ogres, brownies, boggarts, hobgoblins, trolls, and many others.

Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell will play the Grace twins Jared and Simon. They are joined by Mychala Lee, who plays Mallory Grace, Jared and Simon’s older sister, Joy Bryant as Helen Grace, the mother of the household, and Christian Slater, who is set to play the series’ villain Mulgarath (alter ego Dr. Dorian Brauer), a capital-V Villain who does what all ogres do — he eats people, an insatiable desire to consume.

According to Deadline, Tamada will play Emiko. A local teenager in Henson, she’s a member of the out-patient group therapy at the Meskwaki Psychiatric Hospital. Diagnosed as a pathological liar it’s hard to know when she is telling the truth, but it’s clear that as a townie she has also grown-up hearing about the mysterious goings-on at the Spiderwick Estate and is curious about its newest resident, Jared Grace (Daniels).

Lind will portray Calliope. On the outside she is a perfectly normal girl, but that is only her exterior. She is in fact a Fetch (a portent of death) who has taken this disguise to be able to stay close to the evil ogre, Mulgarath (Slater), and assist in his quest to find Spiderwick’s Field Guide.

She-Hulk director, Kat Coiro is set to direct the series’ first two episodes. She will also executive produce the series. Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, who wrote and illustrated the books together, will also serve as executive producers of the series. Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television are producing the series. Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key) is the showrunner.

Skyler Shuler

