SEE IT: First Look At H.E.R. And Josh Groban In ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ Revealed

Today ABC finally unveiled a first look at what musical artists H.E.R. and Josh Groban will look like in their special presentation Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

The Grammy award-winning musicians will play Belle and the Beast in the show, respectively.

While he celebration still doesn’t premiere on primetime for a little over a month, this first look is sure to excite old and new Disney fans alike.

You can check it out below!

The special will feature never-before-seen musical performances, new sets, and costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance, ABC says, will pay homage to the original animated favorite while also adding to its iconic story. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios.

Jon M. Chu (In The Heights) will serve as executive producer, while Hamish Hamilton (2020’s The Disney Family Singalong) will direct.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is executive produced by Chu, who currently has an overall deal at Disney, and Hamilton’s Done and Dusted Productions, Walt Disney Television Alternative, Caitlin Foito, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft, and Katy Mullan.

