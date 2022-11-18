Disney Cruise Line’s Wish & Dream Seeking Performers For Iconic Characters

Disney Cruise Line’s Wish and Dream are seeking actors to take on various iconic Disney characters for new shows and experiences aboard the two ships.

Auditions will take place on December 12, with the hopes to have their talents closed by December 15. Rehearsals will take place on March 10, 2023, in Toronto, Canada.

Disney takes pride in the art of theatrical storytelling, producing the highest caliber entertainment at sea. This will tell stories only Disney can tell in a unique and exciting way. Walt Disney Theatre productions have an intentionally inclusive BIPOC casting approach. Seeking trained, experienced musical theatre actors to bring their expansive canon to life.

Here are the characters Disney is looking to cast:

ALADDIN

20 to 30 years old, male. May also portray Kristoff in Frozen. Plays 18 to 22, 5’10”, strong grounded actor and singer, Baritone/Tenor. Great charisma, good physique, must have a strong core. Charming and appealing, clever. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

ARIEL

20 to 29 years old, Black female. Youthful naiveté. 5’2” to 5’5”. Strong actor, a strong mix. *Also portray various roles within the repertory (such as Vanessa).

PRINCE ERIC

20 to 30 years old, male. 5’10” and above. Strongly grounded actor. Pop rock voice. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

TIANA

20 to 30 years old, Black female. 5’5” to 5’8” trim with a strong core, strong soprano mix, and skilled actor. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

IAGO

20 to 30 years old, male. 5’9” and under, tenor. Comedic actor, sarcastic, loud-mouthed, and short-tempered a la Gilbert Gottfried. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

SEBASTIAN

20 to 30 years old, Black male. 5’9” to 6’. Comedic, strong voice, solid actor who moves well. Manipulates puppet. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

GENIE

25 to 35 years old, male. 5’11”+, Creative comedic actor, strong singer to G. The fantastical magic-maker made famous by Robin Williams in the film Aladdin. May portray Scuttle in Disney’s Little Mermaid. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

JASMINE

20 to 30 years old, Middle Eastern, Pacific Islander female. 5’2”-5’6”, Soprano with a strong mix, contemporary musical theatre/Disney princess sound; sense of humor, independent and feisty. Must be physically fit with a strong, fit core. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

RAFIKI

25 to 35 years old, Black female. Strong gospel pop belt with thrill notes. Strong actor who brings to light the true meaning of life – to believe in magic. Performs “The Circle of Life”, comedic chops a plus. Must have solid low notes. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

BEAST

25 to 35 years old, male. Handsome, well-built leading man type. Grounded actor, vulnerable. Not a caricature. A prince with a tortured soul. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

COGSWORTH

25 to 35 years old, male. 5’7” to 6’1”. 0fficious English major domo, someone wound him up way too tight, slightly snooty Brit, with a heart of gold, English accent. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

LEFOU

25 to 35 years old, male. Gaston’s adoring hanger-on buddy, seeking an accomplished stage comedian, must be able to sing. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

ELSA

20 to 30 years old, female. Physically trim. Mezzo-Soprano with floaty mix/ powerful belt. Must move well. Sings Into the Unknown. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

HERCULES

20 to 35 years old, male. 6’ and above. Well built, strong physique. Featured singer, Souring musical theatre voice. Must move well. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

MADAME GARDEROBE

25 to 35 years old, female. 5’7″ to 5’10”. Audra McDonald type, Powerhouse Coloratura with a flair for the dramatic. Warm, friendly, and comedic. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

MOANA

20 to 30 years old, Pacific Islander female. Featured singer, must have a strong musical theatre mix, and move very well. *Also portray various roles within the repertory.

Skyler Shuler

