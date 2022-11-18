Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson Join Disney+ ‘Percy Jackson’ Series

As filming is set to draw to a close within the next month on Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, actors Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson have joined in guest roles.

The duo will appear alongside series stars Walker Scobell as Percy as well as Aryan Simhadri as Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Additional cast members include Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp as well as Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, and recent additions like Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recently joined as Hermes.

According to Variety, Duplass will play Hades, god of the Underworld, who feels like an outcast from his family and is a misunderstood genius. He holds a grudge for his past wrongs and plays his cards close to his chest.

Omundson will play Hephaestus, god of blacksmiths. His strength is legendary, and his capacity for kindness and mercy sets him apart from his brothers and sisters in the dog-eat-dog world of the gods.

The live-action show tells the fantastical tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jefferies), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Grover is a satyr, half boy, and half goat, disguised as a 12-year-old boy, and is the best friend of Percy. Annabeth is the true daughter of the Greek goddess, Athena.

If renewed for more seasons the series will then tackle each new book for every season. They are continuing the series under the assumption additional seasons are coming. A premiere date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians hasn’t been set, but Rick Riordan says 2024 seems likely.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related