New Details Released for Mickey’s Toontown Reopening March 2023

Disney Parks announced that the new and improved Mickey’s Toontown at the Disneyland Resort will debut on March 8, 2023.

Since the land’s closure on March 9, 2022, the anticipation has been building for what new opportunities visitors will have . The D23 Expo gave a sneak peek of what to expect with concept art. Now we have more details of the sights that await guests in Toontown.

The child-centric area of Disneyland Park will feature several hands-on play areas, two new attractions, and two dining offerings. The land was built with young children in mind, giving them space to expend extra energy or be immersed in their favorite toon world.

Attractions

CenTOONial Park is an open area featuring tree roots that serve as a climbing ground and a fountain guests are encouraged to interact with. Enter Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard, which includes Goofy’s house filled with a kid-operated candy making machine. This machine and the rest of the Yard showcase funky sounds, sights, and moving parts to provide a family friendly sensory experience. Donald’s Boat and Duck Pond serve as a splash pad for children to run around and cool off.

Interactive play stations aren’t the only way to have fun in Mickey’s Toontown. Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster is designed for the younger kids. No height restriction details have been released, but it’s safe to say this ride is a prospective first coaster for Toontown-sized tots.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is a trackless ride with no height restrictions, making it perfect for the whole family to enjoy together. As seen in Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort, this ride follows the famous mice who try to plan a simple picnic but end up with a much more eccentric day. It will make its California debut on January 27, 2023, as part of the park’s 100 Years of Wonder Celebration.

Dining

As for dining, guests can visit Café Daisy for a diner inspired meal with quick service ease. The Toontown Farmers Market at Good Boy! Grocers is the spot for easy to grab snacks and drinks.

Old Favorites

Classics at Mickey’s Toontown will also make a comeback. Mickey and Minnie’s houses return as a walk-through experience with surprise visits from the mice themselves. Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin remains unchanged from its pre-closure design.

Be sure to check out the new Mickey’s Toontown on your next trip to Disneyland Park. Its interactive features and fun-filled designs are sure to be a hit with visitors of all ages!

