ABC Cancels Neve Campbell’s New Series

Earlier this year ABC handed a straight-to-series order to David E. Kelley’s latest crime and drama series titled Avalon. Set to star Neve Campbell, the series would take place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) is pulled into a “career-defining mystery” that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the place she calls home.

The pilot was filmed and additional episodes were set to be produced; however Friday it was revealed that ABC was pulling the plug. According to Deadline, the decision came after execs saw that first episode.

While it’s surprising and rare for a network to change its mind after initially committing to a show, it has happened plenty of times before. Just last year, ABC similarly passed on an untitled multi-camera comedy series that was set to star Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer.

A few years ago Netflix also famously cancelled two of its popular freshman series, The Society and I’m Not Okay With This, after previously announcing an intent to give each a second season.

A+E Networks, who co-produced the series alongside 20th Television, is said to be shopping the series to other networks and streamers including Netflix.

SOURCE: Deadline

