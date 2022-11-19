RUMOR: Marvel Eyeing Ryan Gosling Or Alexander Skarsgård For Villain Role In ‘Thunderbolts’

One of the most mysterious projects Marvel currently has in the works is Thunderbolts. Not just because it’s still unclear if the recently recast Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross will actually play a role in the film, but because no one has the slightest clue who the team of reformed supervillains will be forced to face off against…or at least no one had the slightest clue until tonight.

In the latest Patreon post by Daniel RPK, the industry insider revealed that currently Marvel Studios is looking to cast a “conflicted and powerful villain” for the film. The description he uploaded specifically states that the character will be an “EVIL SUPERMAN” – caps included. That’s not all.

The post adds that the studio wants a strong actor between the age of 30-50 AND that both Ryan Gosling and Alexander Skarsgård!

