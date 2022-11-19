SEE IT: First Look At Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook In ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Revealed

Yesterday, Empire unveiled the very first look at Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated film Indiana Jones 5.

Today, the outlet has followed up by unveiled additional first looks at both Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook’s characters.

You can check then out below!

Additionally the outlet revealed the name of both of their respective characters. Mikkelsen will be playing a man named Voller. Inspired partly by real-life Nazi-turned-NASA-engineer Wernher von Braun, “he’s a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past.” Mikkelsen tells the outlet. he and the rest of the cast spoke with the outlet for their Indiana Jones-themed issued that comes out this upcoming week.

Holbrook, on the other hand, will be playing a henchman of Voller named Klaber. Holbook says that Klaber is a “crazy lapdog,” insinuating that he and Jones will have quite a few memorable interactions over the course of the film.

We expect to see even more images and details about the film emerge in the coming days leading up to the release of Empire’s next issue on November 24th.

Directed by James Mangold, and written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, the movie will see the return of Harrison Ford as the titular adventurer, alongside Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette René Wilson, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Oliver Richters.

Indiana Jones 5 hits theaters June 30, 2023.

SOURCE: Empire

