SEE IT: T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Returns As Tanya Baxter In Season 5 Finale Of ‘Raven’s Home’

Last night the season finale of the hit reboot series Raven’s Home aired on the Disney Channel. And to everyone’s surprise it contained a special appearance nearly 20 years in the making.

The episode revolved around the birthday of Raven’s father, Victor (played by Rondell Sheridan). After a knock at the door at the very beginning of the episode, actress T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh showed up and reprised her role as Raven’s mom, Tanya Baxter, for the first time since 2005!

READ: Exclusive – Disney Channel Star Isaac Ryan Brown On ‘Disney’s Magic Bake-Off’ And Season 5 Of ‘Raven’s Home’

Now, despite the original series lasting four seasons, Keymáh only appeared in the first three seasons. Contrary to what most people might think the actress left on her own volition for multiple reasons. The main one being that she had take care of her ailing grandmother at the time. Throughout the final season, and in the show’s first spin-off Corey in the House, it’s explained that her character decides to travel abroad to further her degree in higher education.

You can check out a screen recording of the moment courtesy of Twitter user @VERONASFILMS down below!

MOTHER TANYA BACK ON RAVEN!! pic.twitter.com/zqy8agiVmu — khalia. | sofia wylie defender 🍃 (@VERONASFILMS) November 19, 2022

If the applause is any indication, fans were quite excited to see the actress return to the role.

The series follows Raven and Chelsea, who are now divorced single mothers raising their two separate families in one chaotic, but fun household full of friends. When one of Raven’s kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, the already hectic household gets turned upside down, keeping even Raven on her toes.

Developed by Thomas and Elinoff, Raven’s Home was created by That’s So Raven creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman, is a production of It’s a Laugh Productions, Inc., and carries a TV-G parental guideline.

Currently, it’s unclear if the series will have a 6th season. If it does, it will rank as one of the Disney Channel’s longest running series, alongside the recently renewed Bunk’d.

About Post Author

Related