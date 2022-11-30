Cat Workplace Comedy ‘Intercats’ in The Works at Disney+

Yes, you heard the right, Disney Branded Television is developing Intercats, an animated cat workplace comedy for Disney+ from Baobab Studios (The Witchverse), screenwriter Pamela Ribon (Ralph Breaks the Internet, Moana) and Disney Television Animation, Deadline has learned.

Told through the big reflective eyes of cats, Intercats is a four-quadrant animated workplace comedy about the cats who produce the hysterical cat videos that go viral on the Internet. It features a ragtag team of cats aspiring to get what all cats want: their independence. But, to do so, they must first learn to navigate their own internal relationships and build upon their success as the premiere studio for viral cat videos. Intercats reflects the heroic lengths we will all go to find and secure our own place in the world.

Spies in Disguise director Jony Chandra will direct, while Baobab Studios co-founder and chief creative officer Eric Darnell (Madagascar) will serve as creator and executive producer. Disney Television Animation is working closely with Baobab Studios on the project.

Ribon has entered a first look deal with Disney Television Animation, and Intercats is the first project under the pact.

