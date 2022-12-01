Black Panther and Okoye to Join Disney Cruise Line’s Marvel Day at Sea

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out and is dominating the box office. Characters from the hit film have debuted at Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort. Now, they will make their debut on the Disney Cruise Lines.

Starting early next year, the new Black Panther herself Shuri, and the fierce general of the Dora Milaje, Okoye will join Marvel Day at Sea. Additionally, Black Panther will also appear in “Heroes Unite”, the event’s signature nighttime spectacular featuring special effects, stunts, and pyrotechnics. For any passengers looking to do a little warrior training, too, a brand-new show featuring Okoye will take place in the atrium, “Warriors of Wakanda.” There, train alongside the mighty Dora Milaje in an interactive experience.

Marvel Day at Sea will take place on nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami in early 2023:

Departing Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 4, 2023, the Western Caribbean itinerary features Georgetown, Grand Cayman, and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Departing Jan. 16, Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and Feb. 27, 2023, the Western Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

