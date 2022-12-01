BREAKING: First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3’ Trailer is Here!

Today at CCXP, Marvel Studios showcased the first trailer for the final film in the Guardians franchise!

We get our first looks at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, older Groot and tons more.

Check out the trailer below!

Last we saw the Guardians was at the end of Avengers: Endgame where Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) were joined by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as they search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who disappeared following the final battle with Thanos and his army. Will Poulter (The Revenant) also joins the cast as Adam Warlock, with Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

