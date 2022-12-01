Disney+ Developing Third Animated ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Movie

We are one day away from Disney+’s second animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules. Well, fans of the franchise are in for some exciting news.

While speaking with One Take News, Wimpy Kid author Jeff Kinney revealed that he and the streamer are already in development on the next installment of the popular series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw. “Yeah, I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say but I will say that yes, The Last Straw is in the works and I’m hoping to do lots and lots of [animated Wimpy Kid films] over time.”

The Last Straw sees conflicts rise over Greg Heffley wanting to stay inside and watch TV on Saturdays and Frank stealing his school snacks. The last straw is an incident at church on Easter, where Greg accidentally sits on his spoiled little brother Manny’s chocolate bunny and stains the back of his pants with chocolate.

It is unknown how much of the book’s storyline will play into the third movie as it is in early development. There is currently no release date, but one can assume a late 2023 release is likely.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, which hits Disney+ tomorrow, is directed by Luke Cormican (Teen Titans Go!) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules features the voices of Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), Ethan William Childress (mixed-ish), Edward Asner (Up), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Erica Cerra (Power Rangers), and Hunter Dillon (Deadpool 2). Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules features the original song, “Can You Smell Us Now,” written and produced by Jon Levine, with lyrics by Jeff Kinney, and performed by Jimmy Tatro.

