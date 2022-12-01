Disneyland Resort Bringing Back 3-Day Southern California Resident’s Tickets

Looks like Bob Iger made his first major change back as CEO. For a limited time at the Disneyland Resort, Southern California residents can get a three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket for as little as $73 per person, per day.
The limited-time offer will begin January 9, 2023 through May 25, 2023. Tickets are available for purchase now. Guests must have a reservation and for now, is only available during weekdays. Sorry folks, no weekends.
Disneyland Resort hotels also have a special offer available beginning December 7, 2022, for stays beginning January 9, 2023. Guests can save up to 20% off select standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disneyland Hotel, and 10% off select standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. This offer is available on select Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023. Guests must book with the offer by March 6, 2023.
