Disneyland Resort Bringing Back 3-Day Southern California Resident’s Tickets

Looks like Bob Iger made his first major change back as CEO. For a limited time at the Disneyland Resort, Southern California residents can get a three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket for as little as $73 per person, per day.

The limited-time offer will begin January 9, 2023 through May 25, 2023. Tickets are available for purchase now. Guests must have a reservation and for now, is only available during weekdays. Sorry folks, no weekends.

Disneyland Resort hotels also have a special offer available beginning December 7, 2022, for stays beginning January 9, 2023. Guests can save up to 20% off select standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disneyland Hotel, and 10% off select standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. This offer is available on select Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023. Guests must book with the offer by March 6, 2023.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related