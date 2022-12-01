Indian Princess Movie Musical in The Works at Disney

Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges, the writer/director duo behind the soccer movie Bend It Like Beckham are an Indian princess musical for Disney.

Chadha will direct and produce the pic, while both she and Berges will write. According to Deadline, while plot details are being kept under wraps, the project is being developed for a theatrical as the project is under the umbrella of Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production.

Lindy Goldstein (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) will produce the musical under her Lindy Goldstein Production banner.

Disney is continuing to find ways to tell stories from abroad. The studio is also working on One Thousand And One Nights, aka Arabian Nights, a live-action fantasy/sci-fi adaptation inspired by the middle eastern folktale series. They are also hard at work on getting multiple projects off the ground, which are expected to revealed in the new year.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related