Indian Princess Movie Musical in The Works at Disney

Skyler Shuler December 1, 2022 2 min read

Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges, the writer/director duo behind the soccer movie Bend It Like Beckham are an Indian princess musical for Disney.

Chadha will direct and produce the pic, while both she and Berges will write. According to Deadline, while plot details are being kept under wraps, the project is being developed for a theatrical as the project is under the umbrella of Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production.

Lindy Goldstein (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) will produce the musical under her Lindy Goldstein Production banner.

Disney is continuing to find ways to tell stories from abroad. The studio is also working on One Thousand And One Nights, aka Arabian Nights, a live-action fantasy/sci-fi adaptation inspired by the middle eastern folktale series. They are also hard at work on getting multiple projects off the ground, which are expected to revealed in the new year.

