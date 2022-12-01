The DisInsider

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Trailer is Here

Skyler Shuler December 1, 2022 2 min read

The Walt Disney Company today released the teaser trailer and poster for Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, starring Harrison Ford as the legendary hero archaeologist and directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan). The film will open in theaters on June 30, 2023.

Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score.

Image: Lucasfilm

