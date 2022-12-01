Rumor of the Week: Scarlet Witch

We should note, that the “Rumor of the Week” segment is a part of our official podcast The DisInsider Show and while we are on hiatus, we are sharing the info here. We share rumors we hear but that is what they are and only that. However, we have been spot on in the past (many times) such as The Santa Clause series, Tron, Captain Carter in Multiverse of Madness, and more! Enjoy the rumor and happy holidays!

After the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, not much is known about the future of Scarlet Witch. Whether it be guest appearances, another show, or her own fleshed-out movie, anything is possible as of right now. However, we here at the DisInsider have some news to share regarding the character; however, this may upset a lot of Scarlet Witch fans.

Here is what we are hearing. While rumors swirl that a Scarlet Witch movie is coming, we have been told that there are currently no plans for that at this time. We were told that at the very least that Wanda Maximoff will appear in one episode of the WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and that role would be very minor [but pivotal]. Another spinoff, Vision Quest is in development and at this time it is way too early to confirm or deny a Wanda appearance, but were told the idea is to get her to appear. That said, she will be back for both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

To reiterate, this is a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing is confirmed as of right now and an announcement of a movie still could take place, but we are unfortunately hearing there isn’t one coming any time soon.

