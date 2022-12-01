RUMOR: ‘Sopranos’ Prequel Star Michael Gandolfini Joins ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ In Pivotal Role

Daredevil: Born Again is still in the very early stages of pre-production, but over the last few weeks various tidbits of information have been trickling online. You may recall a few weeks ago that we reported on potential production dates for the series. Now a new rumor not only suggests that casting is underway but that a major up-and-coming talent may be joining the MCU.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, Michael Gandolfini has joined the series in a “major role.”

For those unfamiliar with the actor, as his last name indicates, he is the son of late Sopranos actor James Gandolfini. He even had his first major breakthrough role playing a young version of Tony Soprano in last year’s prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

Now, unfortunately RPK didn’t have much else to offer regarding which character Gandolfini could be playing, but considering his build and his prominent history playing a character with mob ties, one educated guess could be that he plays Wilson Fisk’s son, Richard.

In the comics, he becomes a supervillain that goes by many names includer Schemer and The Rose, with the former being a member of Spider-Man’s gallery of rogues. He plays a pivotal role in the Mayor Fisk storyline as well, which the series is also rumored to be adapting.

Because all of this info is unconfirmed, as always, we urge you to take it with a grain of salt.

What do you think of Gandolfini’s potential casting though? Sound off below!

While we still have to wait 2 years before the series debuts, the good thing is that fans can still rewatch the original 3 seasons of the character’s live-action series, as well as his soft rebooted self in the latest Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, right on Disney+ now.

SOURCE: Daniel RPK

