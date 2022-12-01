SEE IT: More ‘Quantumania’ Footage Revealed In New ‘The Legacy of Ant-Man’ Featurette

Just revealed at Brazil’s CCXP (Comic Con Experience 2022): brand new footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania!

You can check it out below!

The footage is sprinkled throughout a new featurette titled “The Legacy of Ant-Man” that takes a look at the heroes journey across the MCU so far.

Having previously directed the first two installments, now that Quantumania has wrapped filming, Reed is the second director to complete a trilogy set within the MCU after Jon Watts.

In the film, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as the titular duo. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the characters who donned the outfits and alter egos first.

New to the cast is Kathryn Newton. She’ll be replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang a.k.a Stature in the films going forward. Fuhrmann portrayed the character in Avengers: Endgame.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors is expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conquerer. Originally, it was believed that he would be making his debut in the film, but that was before he appeared in Loki as the character under the pseudonym “He Who Remains”. Whether or not the version of the character we meet will be a variant or the actual version we’ve already met remains to be seen.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023!

