‘Sister Act 3’ Script Completed, Jimmy Fallon Wanted For a Role

Whoopi Goldberg has provided an update on the long-in-development Disney+ movie Sister Act 3.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Goldberg revealed that she had finally received the script. “The script came in yesterday. I really like it but it has a whole lot of adults to go through. So, if they don’t get in its way, it could actually be pretty good.”

She would go on to ask Fallon if she asked, would he be open to a role in the sequel. “Would you stick your head out if we made a space for you to just come and do it for like a day?” Fallon replied, “Yes! Are you kidding me? To be in Sister Act 3? Of course, I would do that, I would do anything for you.”

Plot details are being kept under wraps and while a cast has yet to be solidified, we hear that Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy, and Wendy Makkena are all set to reprise their roles from the first two films. No word yet on if Keke Palmer has officially joined the cast but all the stars have aligned for it to happen, so we are patiently waiting for a confirmation.

Tim Federle (Ferdinand, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) will direct the project with Madhuri Shekar (The Nevers) wrote the script. Goldberg will produce alongside Tyler Perry, and Tom Leonardis.

