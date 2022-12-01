‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Gets A New Official Release Date, Teases Some Surprises

While it was originally announced that the third season of The Mandalorian would be hitting Disney+ this February, the company announced today that fans might have to wait a longer for the show’s return.

One month longer to be exact.

In a tweet posted by the series’ official Twitter account, it was revealed that both Mando and Grogu will be returning for weekly adventures beginning March 1st.

The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/h0NrVMIT4V — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 1, 2022

That’s not all. During Disney’s panel at CCXP (or Brazil’s equivalent to Comic-Con), Jon Favreau revealed that the scope for upcoming season is much bigger than previous seasons. He said fans should expect more battles, more Mandalorians, and more “surprises.”

To partially quote Mando himself, “this is the way” to fans’ hearts!

While plot details are scarce, Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, who, following the events of The Book of Boba Fett, has taken Jedi Padwan – Grogu, back under his wing. Also returning to the series will be Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, and Emily Swallow, also reprising their roles. This year they’ll be joined by franchise newcomers Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows.

READ: ‘Andor’ Season One Review: “A Spectacular Addition to Star Wars”

Season three will also see Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers and fan-favourite Bryce Dallas Howard, all return to the rotating director’s chair. Famuyiwa is also co-executive producing this season.

About Post Author

Related