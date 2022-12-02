‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Kate Dickie Joins Cast of ‘Loki’ Season 2

According to Deadline, Game of Thrones Actor Kate Dickie has joined the cast of Loki in an undisclosed role. However, the limited information they have regarding her character is that she is playing a villain in the series.

Dickie will be joining newcomers Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Indiana Jones) and Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) in undisclosed roles in the series. Along with returning cast members; Owen Wilson as Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-1, and Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes.

While the overall plot of season two is unknown, it’s fair to say after the season one cliffhanger, Loki and Sylvie have a mess to cleanup. The chaos they cause taking down one of Kang’s variants, He Who Remains, sends a ripple effect throughout the multiverse and the sacred timeline, the ramifications are massive.

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Moon Knight, Something in the Dirt) season two of Loki will premier sometime in the summer of 2023.

