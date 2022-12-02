Margot Robbie-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Still on The Table, a Separate Pirates Movie is Further Along in Development

A little over a week ago, Margot Robbie revealed that her Pirates of the Caribbean movie was apparently off the table. Well, that is not the case necessarily.

While speaking with Collider, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that they were developing Robbie’s Pirates movie with a completely separate Pirates movie at the same time, though the latter is farther along in development, putting Robbie’s on the backburner for the time being.

I think that that script will come forward at a certain point. We developed two different stories for Pirates and the other one’s going forward first, so that’s what we’re working on, to try to get that one made. Bruckheimer

Bruckheimer’s comments solidify that Disney are still attempting to develop multiple Pirates of the Caribbean projects. A fun piece of information I shared on The DisInsider Show during our “Rumor of the Week” segment, is that Disney has put a Pirates of the Caribbean Disney+ on the drawing board and are in very early development stages. At this time, I don’t have any further information on this project as it is still in the early stages.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one of the most financially successful of all time. The five films have grossed over $4.5 billion at the worldwide box office. The last movie Dead Men Tell No Tales ended up making $794.1M worldwide for the studio, dominating the Memorial Day weekend in 2017.

