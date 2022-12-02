New Scene From Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Revealed, Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World to Close in January

Fans of Splash Mountain at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World better ride the attraction while they still can. We are getting closer to its closing to make way for its retheme to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by the hit film Princess and the Frog.

On Friday, the Disney Parks Blog shared a brand new first look at a scene for the attraction, which features the new characters Walt Disney Imagineering is creating specifically for this attraction. In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans. This new scene is the thrilling moment you first drop into the bayou and encounter some friends both new and familiar.

Image: Disney Parks Blog

The story takes place after the ending of the film around 1927. Tiana’s Palace has become enough of a success that Tiana and Naveen decided to expand their business and establish an employee-owned food cooperative, Tiana’s Foods, which has purchased an old salt mine to serve as a headquarters. As Tiana prepares to host a large party for Mardi Gras, she and the guests journey into the bayou to find a key ingredient for the festivities.

Anika Noni Rose, Bruce Campos, Jenifer Lewis, and Michael-Leon Wooley will all return to reprise their voice roles of Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie, and Louis.

Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World Resort will be closed starting January 23, 2023, so we can begin the next phase of this attraction’s development. Additional information about Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort will be shared at a later date.

