Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt Join Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

The cast of Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil reboot just keeps on growing. According to Deadline, on top of the obvious return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, actresses Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt have also been cast in the series.

The are the fourth and fifth actors to join the project following Michael Gandolfini’s casting last week.

According to the outlet, both actresses are set to have major roles in the series; however it’s not entirely clear who exactly they’ll play.

The site’s sources say that it is possible that each actress may play Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk’s respective love interest. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Levieva’s last major project was HBO’s The Deuce, while Holt can currently be seen on the TV adaptation of American Gigolo on Showtime.

While we still have to wait 2 years before the series debuts, the good thing is that fans can still rewatch the original 3 seasons of the character’s live-action series, as well as his soft rebooted self in the latest Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, right on Disney+ now.

