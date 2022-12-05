The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

SEE IT: Bob Iger Receives Warm Welcome During First Casual Visit To Disneyland Since Returning As CEO

Dempsey Pillot December 5, 2022 2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 09: The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger speaks onstage during "From 7 Dwarves to 140 Characters" at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 9, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Talk about “Return of the King”…

This past weekend Bob Iger casually visited California’s Disneyland theme park for the first time since returning as CEO.

While he was accompanied by his wife and The Walt Disney Company’s Vice President of Parks, Experiences, and Products Josh D’Amara, he was recognized, rushed, and revered by fans who were glad to have him back as head of the House of Mouse.

NexStar Media’s Scott Gustin’s tweeted about Iger’s impromptu meet-n-greet, and even posted photos (courtesy of Twitter user @Jaysquivel) that Iger took with many Disney fans.

Judging by the smile on his face, Iger was happy to be amongst so many welcoming guests.

READ: Bob Iger Hosts First Town Hall Since Returning as CEO, Here’s What he Addressed

He documented his experience and express his joy to be back on his personal Twitter account as well, posting a photo of the Candlelight Processional later that evening.

Iger was reinstated as the company’s CEO a little over two weeks ago. The abrupt announcement was made on the evening of Sunday, November 20th. Seemingly coming out of nowhere, it broke the internet and still has some curious what really caused the Company’s decision.

SOURCE: @JaySquivel via Twitter

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

New Scene From Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Revealed, Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World to Close in January

December 2, 2022 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Black Panther and Okoye to Join Disney Cruise Line’s Marvel Day at Sea

December 1, 2022 Skyler Shuler
1 min read

Disneyland Resort Bringing Back 3-Day Southern California Resident’s Tickets

December 1, 2022 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

2 min read

SEE IT: Bob Iger Receives Warm Welcome During First Casual Visit To Disneyland Since Returning As CEO

December 5, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt Join Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

December 5, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
4 min read

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’ Review: A Slightly Better Sequel, But…

December 3, 2022 Maxance Vincent
2 min read

RUMOR: Colin Woodell Joins ‘Daredevil: Born Again’, Manny Jacinto Passes On Major Role

December 2, 2022 Dempsey Pillot