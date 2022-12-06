RUMOR: Former ‘Buzzfeed Unsolved’ Star Ryan Bergara To Appear In ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Last week, fans in attendance at Brazil’s very own Comic Con (CCXP) were treated to a sneak peak at Marvel’s next feature film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On top of an extended featurette, they were also shown the first few minutes of the film. In those first few minutes many saw a familiar face.

Now, like most rumors, this hasn’t been directly confirmed, but since the convention there have been several tweets and even a few TikToks posted talking about a potential cameo appearance by 1/2 of the hilarious Buzzfeed Unsolved duo, Ryan Bergara.

The most surprising thing about the Marvel panel at #CCXP22 this year was seeing the one and only @ryansbergara in the first minutes of Quantumania — nando oliveira 🌈 (@khoshekh3d) December 2, 2022

THEY SHOWED US A FEW MINUTES OF QUANTUMANIA AT CCXP AND @ryansbergara IS IN IT?????????????? — bea SAW JOEY BATEY !! (@holisticvampire) December 1, 2022

@ryansbergara hey! just saw you in antman and the wasp: quantumania 😉 — erika 🍋 (@alllonsyerika) December 1, 2022

While not confirmed, the fact that so many people have claimed to see him in the film after being shown footage at this particular event is pretty damning evidence. As a couple of the tweets allege, the paranormal investigator-turned-actor appears in the film’s first few minutes.

One other (now deleted) tweeted alleged that Bergara would be playing one of Scott Lang’s biggest fans post-Endgame.

Sadly, Bergara has not responded to any of these tweets – and we don’t expect him to considering that anyone involved with a Marvel Studios project is obligated to maintain its shroud of secrecy. Fortunately the film comes out in 2 months, so we’ll have our answer to this question (and many more multiversal ones) soon.

Having previously directed the first two installments, now that Quantumania has wrapped filming, Reed is the second director to complete a trilogy set within the MCU after Jon Watts.

In the film, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as the titular duo. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer will also return as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the characters who donned the outfits and alter egos first.

New to the cast is Kathryn Newton. She’ll be replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang a.k.a Stature in the films going forward. Fuhrmann portrayed the character in Avengers: Endgame.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors is expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conquerer. Originally, it was believed that he would be making his debut in the film, but that was before he appeared in Loki as the character under the pseudonym “He Who Remains”. Whether or not the version of the character we meet will be a variant or the actual version we’ve already met remains to be seen.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023!

