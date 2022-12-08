‘Koala Man’ Coming to Hulu on January 9

Hulu has been a dominant force when it comes to their adult animated comedies including Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords. Well, the streamer is ready to continue the trend with Koala Man.

Today, the streamer revealed the series will premiere Monday, January 9! The animated series features the voices of Michael Cusack, Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, Jemaine Clement, and Demi Lardner.

Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians. On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

The series comes from Aussie creator/animator Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, Smiling Friends) – who also voices the titular hero – and executive produced by Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Michael Cowap also serves as executive producer. Koala Man is produced by 20th Television Animation for Hulu.

Image: Hulu

