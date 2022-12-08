The DisInsider

‘Marvel Snap’ wins Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2022

Josh Martin-Jones December 8, 2022 1 min read
Marvel Snap has won the award for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2022.

Marvel Snap, released on October 18th, 2022, is a collectible card mobile game. The game was created by publisher Nuveese and developer Second Dinner Studios for iOS and Android. Within the game, players build their own deck featuring a roster of over 170 Marvel superheroes. Players then compete against others to climb the ranking ladders.

Established in 2014, The Game Awards is an annual awards ceremony honoring achievements in the gaming industry. The shows are produced and hosted by game journalist Geoff Keighley. In addition to the awards, The Game Awards features premieres of upcoming games and new information on previously-announced titles.

The most recent game based on a Disney owned property to win, was Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy which won the award for Best Narrative last year.

Marvel Snap is available to play on all mobile devices now.

