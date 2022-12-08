SEE IT: ‘Star Wars Jedi – Survivor’ Trailer

The Game Awards are currently taking place and a whole slew of exciting announcements and trailers are set to be released including the highly anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor!

Established in 2014, The Game Awards is an annual awards ceremony honouring achievements in the gaming industry. The shows are produced and hosted by game journalist Geoff Keighley. In addition to the awards, The Game Awards features premieres of upcoming games and new information on previously-announced titles.

The most recent game based on a Disney-owned property to win was Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which won the award for Best Narrative last year.

After a string of controversies regarding how they were using their exclusive Star Wars license, EA struck gold with their 2019 action-adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Taking place five years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the game follows Cal Kestis, a runaway Jedi hunted by Imperial Inquisitors. The game was a huge success, quickly becoming the fastest-selling digital launch of any Star Wars game.

Set five years after the previous game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sees the return of Cal Kestis as he explores new regions of the Galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi – Survivor will be available on March 15th, 2023 on Windows, XBOX Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch.

