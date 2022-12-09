Rumor: Indiana Jones Attraction at The Disneyland Resort to Add Elements From ‘Dial of Destiny’

Starting early next month, Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Forbidden Eye at the Disneyland Resort will close for extensive refurbishment .

The attraction will go down on January 9, 2023, and the resort has yet to reveal a reopening date as of yet, only saying Spring 2023.

Typically when Disney closes attractions for refurbishment it is for standard maintenance. In other cases, it is to add new effects and/or element changes to the attraction for the guest experience. According to WDWNT, Disney is expected to add new elements from the upcoming Indiana Jones movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. While this has yet to be confirmed, we have also heard the same rumors from our sources.

Starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richter, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score.

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

