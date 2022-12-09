Taylor Swift to Direct Feature Film For Disney’s Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift has been the buzz of 2022 thanks to her new album Midnight. While the pop superstar has made appearances in film projects, she is now set to venture behind the camera.

Swift is set to make her directorial feature film debut with Disney’s Searchlight Pictures. The Grammy winner has written an original script, which will be produced by the studio who has earned Oscars for projects like Nomadland and The Shape of Water. Plot details, casting, and additional information are being kept under wraps.

Taylor Swift has self-directed music videos and films, such as All Too Well: The Short Film (2021), starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as a romantic couple whose up-and-down relationship falls apart. The film garnered several awards and nominations from music and film organizations, including the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year, Europe Music Award for Best Video and the American Music Award for Favorite Music Video; she also won Best Direction at the 2022 Video Music Awards, and became the first act in VMA history to win Video of the Year for a self-directed work. The film has also received a nomination for Best Music Video at the forthcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards (2023).

Searchlight Pictures releases Empire of the Light today, which makes it the studio’s third movie to currently be in theaters alongside The Menu and The Banshees of Inisherin. In 2023, the studio will release Chevalier, Quasi, Next Goal Wins, Nightbitch, and Flamin’ Hot.

