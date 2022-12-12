The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Don’t Expect Lady Gaga In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Dempsey Pillot December 12, 2022 2 min read

It looks like Lady Gaga is remaining loyal to DC…for now.

Despite nabbing the role of Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker sequel, for the last few weeks the rumor mill had been spinning with rumblings that the Academy Award-winning actress might also be appearing in the upcoming superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

However, director James Gunn seems to have casually debunked the rumor in a recent Instagram post.

After posting the newest trailer to his account, one bold fan asked him if Lady Gaga was playing the sentient otter Lylla in the film. For those who may have missed her in the trailer, she’s the otter who appears briefly hanging on to Rocket. In the comics, she’s his “soulmate.” Considering the chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born, and the fact that Rocket is voiced by Cooper, it makes sense as to why many would want the two to play an onscreen couple again.

But Gunn decided to be even bolder by responding directly and saying no.

Gunn’s known to be very candid across all of his social media profiles, so what he says here should definitely be taken as the truth.

While it’s still unclear who will voice the character, we’ll all just have to wait until the film comes out to find out for ourselves!

In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

1 min read

‘Marvel Snap’ wins Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2022

December 8, 2022 Josh Martin-Jones
3 min read

RUMOR: Former ‘Buzzfeed Unsolved’ Star Ryan Bergara To Appear In ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

December 6, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt Join Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

December 5, 2022 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

2 min read

Don’t Expect Lady Gaga In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

December 12, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

‘Strange World’ Arrives on Disney+ Next Week!

December 12, 2022 Jordan Simmons
4 min read

Disney Earns Over 40 Golden Globe Nominations

December 12, 2022 Skyler Shuler
4 min read

‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ Review: Please. No More.

December 11, 2022 Maxance Vincent