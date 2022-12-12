Don’t Expect Lady Gaga In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

It looks like Lady Gaga is remaining loyal to DC…for now.

Despite nabbing the role of Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker sequel, for the last few weeks the rumor mill had been spinning with rumblings that the Academy Award-winning actress might also be appearing in the upcoming superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

However, director James Gunn seems to have casually debunked the rumor in a recent Instagram post.

After posting the newest trailer to his account, one bold fan asked him if Lady Gaga was playing the sentient otter Lylla in the film. For those who may have missed her in the trailer, she’s the otter who appears briefly hanging on to Rocket. In the comics, she’s his “soulmate.” Considering the chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born, and the fact that Rocket is voiced by Cooper, it makes sense as to why many would want the two to play an onscreen couple again.

But Gunn decided to be even bolder by responding directly and saying no.

Gunn’s known to be very candid across all of his social media profiles, so what he says here should definitely be taken as the truth.

While it’s still unclear who will voice the character, we’ll all just have to wait until the film comes out to find out for ourselves!

In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

