‘Strange World’ Arrives on Disney+ Next Week!

Strange World is the latest entry from Walt Disney Animation Studios following the adventures of the Clade family as they venture to the heart of their planet.

The film had a suspiciously quiet release in January and in many regions Strange World will technically be a Disney+ Original, having skipped theatres entirely.

Disney+ has announced that Strange World will arrive on the service early, marking the third year in a row an animated film has arrived just in time for Christmas. Pixar’s Soul was the first arriving on Christmas Day 2020, Encanto on Christmas Eve 2021, and now Strange World which will be available from December 23rd 2022.

Directed by Don Hall (Moana; Big Hero 6) and Qui Nguyen (writer of Raya and the Last Dragon), the film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu.

