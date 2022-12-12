‘Witch Mountain’: Bryce Dallas Howard Officially Boards Disney+ Series, Levi Miller and More Join Cast

Variety is reporting that Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World: Dominion) has officially joined the upcoming Disney+ series Witch Mountain.

Also set to star in the series is Isabel Gravitt (The Watcher), Levi Miller (Kraven The Hunter), Bianca “b” Norwood (WeCrashed), and Jackson Kelly (Straight Man). Howard had been rumored last month, with Connie Britton, who is yet to be confirmed at this point.

Witch Mountain is described as “a modern take on the franchise and follows “two teens that develop strange abilities and discover their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems.”

Howard will star in the pilot as Audrey, described as “Tia’s devoted and loving mother. Her husband died from a mental illness and she tries to reassure a fretful Tia that she shows no sign of following her father’s dark spiral. A warm mama bear type, but like everyone in this town, not everything is as it seems.”

Gravitt will play Tia, said to be “a straight-A student who’s regarded by her classmates as ‘perfect,’ although she regards herself as flawed. She’s terrified of failure and is plagued by nightmares and fears that her late father’s schizophrenia is starting to exhibit itself in her. Tia has ‘hallucinations’ in which people around her step outside their living bodies and voice their deepest, darkest fears and desires and rages.”

Miller will play Ben, “a troubled teen who makes ends meet by writing papers for other students but he’s got a hot temper and if he slugs another student, he’ll be expelled. Ben is best friends with Corey, his co-worker at the diner. He’s recently made a troubling discovery about himself, he can force others in his vicinity to move according to his will and there’s something drawing him inexplicably in the direction of Tia.”

Norwood will play Corey. Corey is said to be “Ben’s closest friend, an outsider with tattoos. Corey is a very mature teen who comes across older than they are. They are one step away from expulsion and puts more care into looking like a My Chemical Romance song that became an anime fan. Corey works at the local diner alongside Ben and is in his circle of trust, but doesn’t appreciate it when he tries to act as their protector.”

Kelly stars as Peter, Tia’s closest male friend. “Peter is lovesick on the subject of Tia, but she’s unaware of his charms, and equally unaware of his devotion. But when Tia expresses her concerns about the seemingly impossible happenings around them, she learns that Peter’s observant, cautious nature might be an asset in figuring out the mystery around them.”

Travis Fickett and Terry Matalas co-wrote the pilot and are executive producers. Augustine Frizzell will direct and executive produce the pilot. John Fox and John Davis of Davis Entertainment are executive producing along with Gary Marsh. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature.

The Walt Disney Company released a feature film adaptation in 1975, which was mostly faithful to the source material. The film was one of the studio’s most successful live-action films at that time. Following the positive response to the film, the franchise continued with later installments, which included two sequels Return to Witch Mountain and Beyond Witch Mountain, as well as a remake to Escape to Witch Mountain in 1995 and once again in 2009 with Race to Witch Mountain, which starred Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, and Alexander Ludwig.

