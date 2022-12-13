The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Coming to Hulu in January

Skyler Shuler December 13, 2022 2 min read

The long-awaited second season of How I Met Your Father is finally making its return to Hulu. The streamer announced today that season 2 will debut on January 24. Star Hilary Duff joined in on the announcement with a fun little video, which you can see below.

The series also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Josh Peck, and Kim Cattrall. How I Met Your Father follows the main character, Sophie (Duff), and her group of friends in Manhattan. As a framing device, Sophie (Cattrall), in the year 2050, recounts to her unseen son the events that followed meeting his father in January 2022, and how they ultimately had him.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff will serve as a producer The series is a production of 20th Television.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

3 min read

‘Darby and the Dead’ Review: A Mostly Fun Teen Comedy

December 6, 2022 Maxance Vincent
2 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Robin de Jesús & Quentin Plair On Their Roles In ‘Welcome To Chippendales’ (Interview)

November 22, 2022 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Trailer and Poster Debut For 20th Century Studios Supernatural Teen Comedy ‘Darby and the Dead’ Released

November 16, 2022 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

2 min read

‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Coming to Hulu in January

December 13, 2022 Skyler Shuler
3 min read

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Episodes 1 & 2 REVIEW: Some Things Are Better Left Buried

December 12, 2022 Amber Oelkers
3 min read

‘Empire of Light’ Review: Sam Mendes’ Latest Looks Great, But Lacks Substance

December 12, 2022 Maxance Vincent
3 min read

‘Witch Mountain’: Bryce Dallas Howard Officially Boards Disney+ Series, Levi Miller and More Join Cast

December 12, 2022 Skyler Shuler