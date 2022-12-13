‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Coming to Hulu in January

The long-awaited second season of How I Met Your Father is finally making its return to Hulu. The streamer announced today that season 2 will debut on January 24. Star Hilary Duff joined in on the announcement with a fun little video, which you can see below.

The gang is back! 🙌 Season 2 of How I Met Your Father premieres on January 24! pic.twitter.com/HfCEWmSPPr — Hulu (@hulu) December 13, 2022

The series also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Josh Peck, and Kim Cattrall. How I Met Your Father follows the main character, Sophie (Duff), and her group of friends in Manhattan. As a framing device, Sophie (Cattrall), in the year 2050, recounts to her unseen son the events that followed meeting his father in January 2022, and how they ultimately had him.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff will serve as a producer The series is a production of 20th Television.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related