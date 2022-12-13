‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Coming to Hulu in January

The long-awaited second season of How I Met Your Father is finally making its return to Hulu. The streamer announced today that season 2 will debut on January 24. Star Hilary Duff joined in on the announcement with a fun little video, which you can see below.
The series also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Josh Peck, and Kim Cattrall. How I Met Your Father follows the main character, Sophie (Duff), and her group of friends in Manhattan. As a framing device, Sophie (Cattrall), in the year 2050, recounts to her unseen son the events that followed meeting his father in January 2022, and how they ultimately had him.
How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff will serve as a producer The series is a production of 20th Television.
More Stories
‘Darby and the Dead’ Review: A Mostly Fun Teen Comedy
EXCLUSIVE: Robin de Jesús & Quentin Plair On Their Roles In ‘Welcome To Chippendales’ (Interview)
Trailer and Poster Debut For 20th Century Studios Supernatural Teen Comedy ‘Darby and the Dead’ Released