John Krasinski Has Not Had Discussions With Marvel Studios to Return as Reed Richards

Over the course of the last few months, a slew of names have been rumored for the role of Reed Richards in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four. A multiverse character was featured in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, played by John Krasinski. However, it appears he won’t be Reed again.

While speaking with The Wrap, Krasinski revealed that he has not had any discussions to play the character in any future projects.

“There aren’t any discussions at all, the only discussion I had was actually in the second-to-last week of Jack Ryan. Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to L.A. and play in our sandbox for a day? I was honored to do it. I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the ‘Doctor Strange’ set. I’m a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill.”

Krasinski’s fate in Multiverse of Madness was a disappointing one too many fans, and as it turns out, it was a disappointing one to The Office star as well, as he had aspirations to continue playing the character.

“It was totally insane. To be in a room with all those people, and again to be a part of that narrative is crazy. But yeah, being turned into spaghetti wasn’t my end goal in life as far as how it goes in the Marvel universe, but you know what it was fun nonetheless.”

Writing duo eff Kaplan and Ian Springer are hard at work writing the script for Marvel’s first attempt at the Fantastic Four with Matt Shakman (WandaVision) set to direct. Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are also on board.

The studio recently moved Fantastic Four to a new release date and will now hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related